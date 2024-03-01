Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology retailer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BBY. TheStreet cut Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.14.

Best Buy Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $80.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $62.30 and a 52-week high of $86.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.55. The company has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.49.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.21. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 49.13%. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $3,633,463.07. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,370 shares in the company, valued at $19,020,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 313,728 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $24,147,644.16. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 199,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,351,512.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $3,633,463.07. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,370 shares in the company, valued at $19,020,485.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 686,796 shares of company stock worth $52,374,450 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBY. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,391,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,671,073,000 after purchasing an additional 778,412 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Best Buy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,152,129 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $803,778,000 after acquiring an additional 123,256 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,885,308 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $773,724,000 after buying an additional 2,409,006 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,478,759 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $311,139,000 after buying an additional 66,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,258,309 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $348,308,000 after buying an additional 39,341 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

