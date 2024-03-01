Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.58 EPS

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($1.58), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $73.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.66 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.05) earnings per share. Beyond Meat updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Beyond Meat Stock Up 8.7 %

Beyond Meat stock opened at $10.69 on Friday. Beyond Meat has a 52 week low of $5.58 and a 52 week high of $19.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.31.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BYND shares. Argus raised shares of Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Beyond Meat from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 206.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 132.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares during the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beyond Meat, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club, convenience, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

