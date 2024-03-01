Big River Industries Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.06 (ASX:BRI)

Big River Industries Limited (ASX:BRI – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 3rd.
Big River Industries Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.18, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
About Big River Industries
