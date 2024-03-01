BigBear.ai’s (BBAI) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Shares of BigBear.ai stock opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day moving average is $1.72. BigBear.ai has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $3.79.

In related news, Director Raluca Dinu sold 13,029 shares of BigBear.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $25,015.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 773,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,878.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Raluca Dinu sold 13,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $25,015.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 773,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Avi S. Katz sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $90,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 786,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,389.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBAI. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 24,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10,141 shares during the period. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning.

