BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Sold by Corton Capital Inc.

Corton Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 45.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in BILL were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of BILL by 173.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BILL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of BILL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of BILL by 178.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BILL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Get BILL alerts:

BILL Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $63.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.63, a PEG ratio of 179.81 and a beta of 1.74. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.94 and a 52 week high of $139.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BILL has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair downgraded BILL from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on BILL from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of BILL from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of BILL from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BILL currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.85.

View Our Latest Analysis on BILL

BILL Profile

(Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.