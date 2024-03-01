Biofrontera Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2028 Earnings of $3.62 Per Share (NASDAQ:BFRI)

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital issued their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for Biofrontera in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 29th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff anticipates that the company will earn $3.62 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Biofrontera’s current full-year earnings is ($14.61) per share.
Biofrontera Price Performance
NASDAQ:BFRI opened at $0.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.53. Biofrontera has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $15.20.
About Biofrontera
Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company offers Ameluz, a prescription drug for use in combination with the BF-RhodoLED lamp series, for photodynamic therapy for the lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis of mild-to-moderate severity on the face and scalp.
