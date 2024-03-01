Biofrontera Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2028 Earnings of $3.62 Per Share (NASDAQ:BFRI)

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital issued their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for Biofrontera in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 29th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff anticipates that the company will earn $3.62 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Biofrontera’s current full-year earnings is ($14.61) per share.

Get Biofrontera alerts:

Biofrontera Price Performance

NASDAQ:BFRI opened at $0.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.53. Biofrontera has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $15.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biofrontera

About Biofrontera

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biofrontera by 894.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 90,394 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Biofrontera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Biofrontera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Biofrontera during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biofrontera by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company offers Ameluz, a prescription drug for use in combination with the BF-RhodoLED lamp series, for photodynamic therapy for the lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis of mild-to-moderate severity on the face and scalp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Biofrontera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biofrontera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.