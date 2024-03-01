Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 186.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,561 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 13.8% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 68,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,577,000 after buying an additional 8,291 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,643,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $422,276,000 after buying an additional 45,437 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 76.7% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 18.0% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 360,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,714,000 after buying an additional 54,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 30.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 281,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,227,000 after buying an additional 64,844 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Biogen

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total transaction of $100,329.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,356.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total transaction of $100,329.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,356.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric K. Rowinsky acquired 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $222.54 per share, with a total value of $101,255.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,590,777.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 899 shares of company stock valued at $209,493. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Biogen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $379.00 to $364.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $333.00 to $316.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $276.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.68.

Biogen Price Performance

Biogen stock opened at $216.99 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.68 and a 52-week high of $319.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $243.44 and a 200-day moving average of $248.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 14.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

See Also

