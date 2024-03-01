Bittensor Trading Up 21.4% This Week (TAO)

Bittensor (TAO) traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 1st. One Bittensor token can now be purchased for $712.47 or 0.01138247 BTC on popular exchanges. Bittensor has a total market capitalization of $4.52 billion and approximately $49.84 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bittensor has traded 21.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Bittensor Profile

Bittensor’s launch date was November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 6,340,886 tokens. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @bittensor_. Bittensor’s official website is bittensor.com. The official message board for Bittensor is bittensor.medium.com.

Bittensor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 6,339,278. The last known price of Bittensor is 694.78513991 USD and is up 12.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $37,939,732.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bittensor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bittensor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bittensor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

