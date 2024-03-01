Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) to Post FY2026 Earnings of $2.32 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for Blackbaud in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $2.32 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Blackbaud’s current full-year earnings is $2.34 per share.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $295.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

View Our Latest Report on BLKB

Blackbaud Trading Up 2.7 %

Blackbaud stock opened at $69.18 on Friday. Blackbaud has a 52-week low of $53.39 and a 52-week high of $88.56. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,306.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.97.

Insider Transactions at Blackbaud

In related news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 25,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $1,743,594.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,558,042.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Blackbaud

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Blackbaud by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 40,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 377,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,726,000 after purchasing an additional 14,616 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,134,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.