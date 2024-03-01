BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Shares Acquired by AQR Arbitrage LLC

AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report) by 153.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 277,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,618 shares during the quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BTZ. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 29.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 11,350 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 19.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,867,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 51.7% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 200,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 68,460 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BTZ opened at $10.71 on Friday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $11.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.11.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Increases Dividend

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.41%. This is an increase from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

