BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Shares Acquired by AQR Arbitrage LLC

AQR Arbitrage LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Free Report) by 1,250.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,690 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 13,683 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,827,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,097,000.

BMEZ stock opened at 16.31 on Friday. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 52-week low of 12.93 and a 52-week high of 16.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 15.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is 14.70.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 220,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 14.15 per share, for a total transaction of 3,121,560.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,049,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 212,948,288.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 3,236,141 shares of company stock worth $48,908,997 over the last 90 days.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

