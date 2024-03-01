BMO Capital Markets Boosts Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Price Target to $123.00

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $103.00 to $123.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 11.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on STRA. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Strategic Education from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Strategic Education from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on STRA

Strategic Education Stock Up 16.5 %

Shares of STRA stock opened at $110.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.49. Strategic Education has a twelve month low of $64.53 and a twelve month high of $111.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.60 and a 200 day moving average of $86.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The health services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $302.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.48 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Strategic Education will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Strategic Education

In related news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 12,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total transaction of $1,230,591.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,488,850.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 12,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total transaction of $1,230,591.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,488,850.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 3,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $356,262.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,886,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strategic Education

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STRA. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in Strategic Education by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 276,273 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,339,000 after purchasing an additional 8,438 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Strategic Education by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 420,922 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,940,000 after purchasing an additional 12,646 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Strategic Education by 585.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Strategic Education by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,819 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

About Strategic Education

(Get Free Report)

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.