BMO Capital Markets Increases Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) Price Target to $80.00

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Disc Medicine from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.14.

Get Disc Medicine alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IRON

Disc Medicine Trading Up 5.4 %

Insider Activity at Disc Medicine

IRON opened at $68.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.64. Disc Medicine has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $70.27.

In related news, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 102,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $6,934,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 198,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,416,753.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 102,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $6,934,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 198,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,416,753.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joanne Bryce sold 2,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $142,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 340,541 shares of company stock valued at $21,937,644. Corporate insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Disc Medicine

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Disc Medicine in the second quarter worth $32,982,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 1,053.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 24,245 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 260.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 20,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 14,607 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Disc Medicine by 1,932.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 30,008 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Disc Medicine in the third quarter worth about $2,966,000.

About Disc Medicine

(Get Free Report)

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Disc Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disc Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.