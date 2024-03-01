Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) PT Raised to C$84.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$78.00 to C$84.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BEI.UN. Laurentian increased their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$82.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$82.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$76.00 to C$77.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$82.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boardwalk REIT presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$83.00.

Get Boardwalk REIT alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Boardwalk REIT

Boardwalk REIT Trading Down 0.2 %

Boardwalk REIT Company Profile

Boardwalk REIT stock opened at C$76.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.98, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Boardwalk REIT has a one year low of C$52.94 and a one year high of C$78.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$71.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$68.92.

(Get Free Report)

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.