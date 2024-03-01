Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) PT Raised to C$87.00 at National Bankshares

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Free Report) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$82.00 to C$87.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BEI.UN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$82.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$82.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Laurentian upped their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$76.00 to C$77.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$83.00.
Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.
