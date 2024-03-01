Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,503 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.09% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $12,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAH. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,395,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 78,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,558,000 after purchasing an additional 17,362 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 19.8% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 270,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,539,000 after purchasing an additional 44,604 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 38.2% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 167.2% during the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 35,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 22,475 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.56.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total transaction of $7,138,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 557,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,209,208.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total value of $7,138,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,209,208.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total transaction of $708,911.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at $10,023,241.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $147.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.67, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.54. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $87.99 and a 1-year high of $149.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 65.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.81%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

