Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.05.

BSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $899,779.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 271,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,883,756.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $899,779.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 271,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,883,756.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $455,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,690,551.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 69,830 shares of company stock worth $4,316,049 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

BSX opened at $66.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.88, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $46.20 and a 12-month high of $67.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

