Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Bouygues had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $16.29 billion for the quarter.
Bouygues Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BOUYF opened at $37.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.30. Bouygues has a 52 week low of $32.05 and a 52 week high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93.
Bouygues Company Profile
