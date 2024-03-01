Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Bouygues had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $16.29 billion for the quarter.

Bouygues Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BOUYF opened at $37.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.30. Bouygues has a 52 week low of $32.05 and a 52 week high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Bouygues Company Profile

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, energy, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; builds and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport, recreational facilities, and environmental projects, as well as undertakes civil engineering, road safety, and signaling activities; produces, distributes, sells, and recycles aggregates, emulsions, asphalt mixes, ready-mix concrete, and bitumen; construction, renewal, and maintenance of rail networks; and installation and maintenance of pipes and pipelines.

