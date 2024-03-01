Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) CFO Josh Hirsberg Sells 22,654 Shares of Stock

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 22,654 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $1,466,846.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 415,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,883,164. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Boyd Gaming Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSE BYD opened at $66.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.88. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12 month low of $52.42 and a 12 month high of $73.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $954.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is currently 10.49%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BYD shares. StockNews.com raised Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BYD

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 237.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 130.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.