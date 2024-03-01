Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) CFO Josh Hirsberg Sells 22,654 Shares of Stock

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 22,654 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $1,466,846.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 415,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,883,164. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE BYD opened at $66.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.88. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12 month low of $52.42 and a 12 month high of $73.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $954.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The business's revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is currently 10.49%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BYD shares. StockNews.com raised Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 237.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 130.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

