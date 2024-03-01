Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,400 shares, an increase of 2,056.1% from the January 31st total of 4,100 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 693,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Brera Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of Brera stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.96. Brera has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $4.30.

Brera Company Profile

Brera Holdings PLC develops, manages, and operates football clubs. The company operates a football club under the Brera FC brand name. Brera Holdings PLC was founded in 2000 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

