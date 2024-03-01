Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $47.40

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.40 and last traded at $47.37, with a volume of 113416 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EAT has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Brinker International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.77.

Brinker International Stock Down 1.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.12.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 113.41%. Analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 14,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $609,402.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,739.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 14,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $609,402.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,739.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 24,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $1,086,610.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,548,045.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,114 shares of company stock worth $2,148,223 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brinker International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Brinker International by 63.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 12,251 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Brinker International by 411.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,719 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 137,354 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,426,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Brinker International by 0.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,694,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $211,472,000 after purchasing an additional 54,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000.

About Brinker International

(Get Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

