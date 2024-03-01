Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 49.69%. Brink’s’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Brink’s updated its FY24 guidance to $7.30-8.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 7.300-8.000 EPS.

BCO stock opened at $82.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Brink’s has a 52 week low of $59.46 and a 52 week high of $90.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.65 and its 200 day moving average is $77.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Brink’s from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Brink’s from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Brink’s during the 4th quarter valued at $19,268,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Brink’s by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 443,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,918,000 after buying an additional 193,145 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Brink’s by 505.9% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 163,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,353,000 after buying an additional 136,262 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Brink’s by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,551,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,559,000 after buying an additional 128,448 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Brink’s by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 486,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,127,000 after buying an additional 110,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 15.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

