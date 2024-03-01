Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,286 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% during the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 9,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% during the third quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 5,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Vicus Capital grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.1% during the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY stock opened at $50.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.34 and its 200-day moving average is $53.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $47.58 and a 1 year high of $71.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.95%. The company had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Redburn Atlantic cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.17.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

