Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Broadcom by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 36,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,181,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its position in Broadcom by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 2,724 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,069.45.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,980,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of AVGO opened at $1,300.49 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $586.13 and a 1 year high of $1,319.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,189.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,002.07. The stock has a market cap of $602.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.75 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.75%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

