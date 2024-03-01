Brokerages Set Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Price Target at $95.09

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BCGet Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.09.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BC shares. Raymond James cut Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Brunswick from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Brunswick from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Brunswick from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Brunswick Stock Performance

Brunswick stock opened at $87.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.55. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $99.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.82.

Brunswick (NYSE:BCGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Brunswick will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

Insider Activity at Brunswick

In related news, EVP John G. Buelow sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.12, for a total value of $211,353.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,016.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $3,048,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,748,450.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John G. Buelow sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.12, for a total value of $211,353.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,016.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,696 shares of company stock worth $4,574,199. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brunswick

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Brunswick in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Brunswick by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Brunswick in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

