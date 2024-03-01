Brokerages Set Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) PT at $9.07

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.07.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CGAU shares. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 29th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 329.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 417,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 320,529 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 125.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 13,233 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Centerra Gold by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,156,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,424,000 after purchasing an additional 141,381 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Centerra Gold by 20.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 679,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,687,000 after purchasing an additional 113,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in Centerra Gold by 145.3% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 67,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 40,049 shares during the last quarter. 51.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CGAU opened at $5.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.47. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of $4.47 and a 12-month high of $7.71. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0518 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -54.05%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

