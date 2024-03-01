Brokerages Set Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) PT at $246.54

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $246.54.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRL. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total value of $1,006,425.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,685,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total value of $1,418,738.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total value of $1,006,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,685,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 15.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 236.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,465,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 33.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $254.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $227.54 and its 200 day moving average is $207.46. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1 year low of $161.65 and a 1 year high of $260.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.25 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

