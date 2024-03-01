Brokerages Set Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Target Price at GBX 3,166

Shares of Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,166 ($40.16).

Several research firms recently commented on EXPN. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($46.93) price target on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,880 ($36.53) price target on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($45.66) price target on shares of Experian in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,450 ($31.08) price target on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Shares of LON:EXPN opened at GBX 3,358 ($42.59) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,803.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.92. Experian has a 52 week low of GBX 2,366 ($30.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,468 ($43.99). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,259.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,952.40.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Experian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,943.82%.

In related news, insider Jonathan Howell sold 2,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,420 ($43.38), for a total value of £79,275.60 ($100,552.51). In other news, insider Craig Boundy sold 226,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,192 ($40.49), for a total transaction of £7,219,218.72 ($9,156,796.96). Also, insider Jonathan Howell sold 2,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,420 ($43.38), for a total value of £79,275.60 ($100,552.51). 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

