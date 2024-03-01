Brokerages Set Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Price Target at $15.33

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the four analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Farmers National Banc from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

In other Farmers National Banc news, EVP Timothy F. Shaffer sold 4,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $56,896.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,160.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,577 shares of company stock worth $21,883. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 338.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 44,109 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,065,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,849,000 after purchasing an additional 51,507 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 161,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Farmers National Banc during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. 38.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FMNB opened at $13.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $505.37 million, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.86. Farmers National Banc has a one year low of $10.38 and a one year high of $14.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $44.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.65 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 19.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is currently 50.75%.

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

