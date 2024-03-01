Brokerages Set Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Target Price at C$32.63

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$32.21.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NPI. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Northland Power from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Northland Power from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Northland Power from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Northland Power from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Northland Power from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Shares of NPI opened at C$23.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$24.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.24. The firm has a market cap of C$5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.46. Northland Power has a 12 month low of C$19.36 and a 12 month high of C$34.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.58.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Northland Power’s payout ratio is -166.67%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

