Brokers Offer Predictions for Gogo Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Gogo in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 29th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Gogo’s current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Gogo’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Get Gogo alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Gogo from $18.75 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Gogo in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.13.

Gogo Stock Performance

Shares of GOGO stock opened at $8.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.49. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.12. Gogo has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $17.94.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $97.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.56 million. Gogo had a net margin of 36.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,172.73%. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Gogo during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Gogo by 76.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Gogo by 432.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Gogo by 41.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Karen Jackson sold 86,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $885,355.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,844.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

About Gogo

(Get Free Report)

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation-North America, Commercial Aviation-Rest of World, and Business Aviation segments. Its platform include networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.