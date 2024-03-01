Brokers Offer Predictions for Gogo Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Gogo in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 29th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Gogo’s current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Gogo’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Gogo from $18.75 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Gogo in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.13.
Gogo Stock Performance
Shares of GOGO stock opened at $8.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.49. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.12. Gogo has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $17.94.
Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $97.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.56 million. Gogo had a net margin of 36.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,172.73%. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Gogo during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Gogo by 76.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Gogo by 432.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Gogo by 41.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Karen Jackson sold 86,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $885,355.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,844.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.
About Gogo
Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation-North America, Commercial Aviation-Rest of World, and Business Aviation segments. Its platform include networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software.
