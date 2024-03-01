Brokers Offer Predictions for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:VSH)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.79. The consensus estimate for Vishay Intertechnology’s current full-year earnings is $1.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Vishay Intertechnology’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $785.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.15 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vishay Intertechnology

NYSE:VSH opened at $21.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Vishay Intertechnology has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $30.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at $651,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,404,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 88,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1,356.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 85,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 79,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 14,846 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $330,026.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 42,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,687.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is currently 17.32%.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates in six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

Featured Articles

