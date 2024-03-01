Brokers Offer Predictions for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:VSH)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.79. The consensus estimate for Vishay Intertechnology’s current full-year earnings is $1.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Vishay Intertechnology’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.15 EPS.
Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $785.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.15 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS.
Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vishay Intertechnology
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at $651,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,404,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 88,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1,356.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 85,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 79,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 14,846 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $330,026.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 42,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,687.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is currently 17.32%.
About Vishay Intertechnology
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates in six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.
