Brokers Set Expectations for MiMedx Group, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDXG)

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk increased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of MiMedx Group in a research note issued on Thursday, February 29th. Northland Capmk analyst C. Byrnes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for MiMedx Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for MiMedx Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Shares of MDXG stock opened at $8.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $949.66 million, a P/E ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.82, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.10. MiMedx Group has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $9.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.63.

In other MiMedx Group news, COO Ricci S. Whitlow sold 15,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $122,320.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 401,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,212,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other MiMedx Group news, COO Ricci S. Whitlow sold 15,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $122,320.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 401,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,212,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Ricci S. Whitlow sold 15,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $125,028.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 416,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,359,710.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDXG. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in MiMedx Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in MiMedx Group by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in MiMedx Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 43.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

