Brokers Set Expectations for Ventyx Biosciences, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ventyx Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar anticipates that the company will earn ($0.71) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ventyx Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($3.00) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ventyx Biosciences’ FY2024 earnings at ($2.97) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.74) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.18) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.92) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.49) EPS.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.08. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS.

VTYX has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ventyx Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $77.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Ventyx Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 10th. Lifesci Capital raised Ventyx Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Ventyx Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

Shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock opened at $7.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.22. Ventyx Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $47.25.

In other news, CEO Raju Mohan sold 58,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $124,783.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,570,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,329,924.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider John Nuss sold 17,628 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $37,371.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 262,118 shares in the company, valued at $555,690.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Raju Mohan sold 58,860 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $124,783.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,570,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,329,924.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 1.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,677,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,371,000 after buying an additional 124,298 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,741,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after buying an additional 1,079,254 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 57.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,226,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,832,000 after buying an additional 1,177,971 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 14.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,727,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,474,000 after buying an additional 350,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 48.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,685,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,966,000 after buying an additional 879,958 shares in the last quarter.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

