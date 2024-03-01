BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) PT Raised to $33.00

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered BRP Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on BRP Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded BRP Group from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.67.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 51.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,674,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938,558 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,107,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,697,000 after purchasing an additional 111,662 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BRP Group by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,215,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,450,000 after purchasing an additional 256,122 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in BRP Group by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,015,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BRP Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,112,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,079,000 after acquiring an additional 53,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.69% of the company’s stock.
BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.
