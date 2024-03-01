BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB)

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ANAB. StockNews.com cut shares of AnaptysBio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AnaptysBio presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.00.

NASDAQ ANAB opened at $25.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.30 and a 200-day moving average of $19.67. The stock has a market cap of $678.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of -0.30. AnaptysBio has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $27.50.

In other AnaptysBio news, insider Eric J. Loumeau sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AnaptysBio news, CFO Dennis Mulroy sold 2,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $47,545.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,872.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric J. Loumeau sold 5,000 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,240 shares in the company, valued at $81,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,665 shares of company stock valued at $450,422 in the last ninety days. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANAB. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 891,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,064,000 after purchasing an additional 88,457 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares during the last quarter.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 trial for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to suppress T-cell driven inflammatory diseases by augmenting signaling through PD-1 or targeted depletion of PD-1+ T cells; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

