Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Receives $172.87 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $181.27.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wedbush increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLDR

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Builders FirstSource

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total value of $483,233.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,660 shares in the company, valued at $8,834,522.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 237.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE BLDR opened at $195.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.75. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $78.47 and a one year high of $196.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

About Builders FirstSource

(Get Free Report

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.