C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AI. Oppenheimer raised shares of C3.ai from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of C3.ai to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, C3.ai currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.25.

NYSE AI opened at $36.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 1.57. C3.ai has a 12 month low of $16.79 and a 12 month high of $48.87.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $73.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.33 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 95.83% and a negative return on equity of 28.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that C3.ai will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 45,548 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $1,399,690.04. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 727,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,352,172.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other C3.ai news, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 45,548 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $1,399,690.04. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 727,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,352,172.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 5,513 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $168,477.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 296,907 shares in the company, valued at $9,073,477.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,876,191. Insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C3.ai

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in C3.ai by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,477,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,383,000 after purchasing an additional 659,986 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in C3.ai by 23,985.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,092,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761,145 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in C3.ai by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,717,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,470,000 after purchasing an additional 208,386 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in C3.ai by 213.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,112,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,813 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in C3.ai by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,832,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,313,000 after purchasing an additional 568,369 shares during the period. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

