Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN) Announces Dividend Increase – €0.03 Per Share

Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of €0.03 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from Cairn Homes’s previous dividend of $0.03. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Cairn Homes Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of CRN opened at GBX 121.16 ($1.54) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £785.65 million, a P/E ratio of 1,375.56 and a beta of 1.03. Cairn Homes has a 1-year low of GBX 84.56 ($1.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 129.40 ($1.64). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 121.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 107.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.35, a current ratio of 12.43 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

About Cairn Homes

Cairn Homes plc operates as a homebuilder in Ireland. It is involved in the development and sale of residential properties, as well as rental of properties. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

