Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Cuts Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,151 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Booking were worth $43,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,124,887,000 after acquiring an additional 28,310 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,068,137,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 383,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Booking by 3.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 346,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,967,000 after purchasing an additional 12,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its stake in Booking by 2.9% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 314,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $849,672,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking Stock Down 0.8 %

Booking stock opened at $3,468.83 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,383.18 and a 52 week high of $3,918.00. The company has a market capitalization of $118.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,575.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,261.08.

Booking Announces Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $24.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on BKNG. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Booking from $3,600.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Booking from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,697.38.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total transaction of $2,620,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at $121,888,554.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total value of $2,620,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,888,554.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total value of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,837 shares of company stock valued at $6,430,991 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

