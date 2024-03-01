Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Cuts Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,822 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.22% of W.W. Grainger worth $75,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 6.9% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 23.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 11.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 71,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,273 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $973.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $890.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $792.93. The stock has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.88. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $625.97 and a one year high of $979.47.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.05 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total transaction of $2,966,586.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,664,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,185 shares of company stock valued at $6,861,301 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $864.44.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

