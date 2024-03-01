Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Cuts Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,747,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 773,158 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $53,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 16,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 9,013 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 32.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 676,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,740,000 after buying an additional 166,556 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 14.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 67,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 8,534 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 75.9% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 40,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 17,617 shares during the period. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 120.1% during the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 52,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 28,495 shares during the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $34.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $35.14.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.09%.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $1,001,936.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,560,357.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $1,001,936.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,560,357.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $262,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 140,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,925,696.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,781 shares of company stock valued at $2,451,214 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.80.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Stories

