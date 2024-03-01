Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Grows Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,745,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 514,898 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $47,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DBX. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 424.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 2,160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 29,175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Insider Activity at Dropbox

In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $207,205.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 267,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,860,087.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $207,205.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 267,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,860,087.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 434,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,129,732.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,055 shares of company stock worth $392,935 over the last quarter. 25.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on DBX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dropbox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Dropbox in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DBX

Dropbox Trading Up 0.6 %

DBX stock opened at $24.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.77. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $33.43.

Dropbox Profile

(Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.