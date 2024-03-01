Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $41.40 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 31.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 608,581 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 277,571 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $41,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 295.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 91,252 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after buying an additional 68,202 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 26,873 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $8,640,000. Sora Investors LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sora Investors LLC now owns 165,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,225,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 311,933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Micron Technology from $71.50 to $74.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.95.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU stock opened at $91.50 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.76 and a fifty-two week high of $92.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.32%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,739,556.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $514,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 748,759 shares in the company, valued at $55,071,224.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 284,228 shares of company stock worth $23,701,321 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

