Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Raises Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,842 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.09% of Automatic Data Processing worth $89,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ardent Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.1% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 22,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,924,000 after purchasing an additional 55,156 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.4% in the third quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 16.3% during the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADP opened at $252.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $242.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.00. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.46 and a twelve month high of $256.84. The company has a market capitalization of $103.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 95.22% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.19%.

Insider Activity

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $485,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,380,645. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $485,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,380,645. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $352,695.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,498.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,600 shares of company stock worth $3,830,550. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ADP. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $217.00 to $243.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.17.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

