Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Trims Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 302,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 66,202 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $79,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Storage

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $74,775.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,674,135.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,674,135.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total transaction of $13,799,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 174,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,073,508.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $283.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $290.32 and its 200 day moving average is $274.39. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $233.18 and a 1 year high of $316.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($1.94). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 45.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on PSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.00.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Stories

