Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) Given a C$2.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a C$2.00 price target on Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CXB. TD Securities raised their price target on Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$2.00 price target on Calibre Mining and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday.

CXB opened at C$0.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 6.94. Calibre Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.30 and a 1 year high of C$0.75. The firm has a market cap of C$26.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84.

In other Calibre Mining news, Director Darren John Hall acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,450.00. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 33,500 shares of company stock worth $40,004.

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

