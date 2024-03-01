California Resources Co. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.61 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts (NYSE:CRC)

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) – Roth Capital boosted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of California Resources in a report released on Wednesday, February 28th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.59. The consensus estimate for California Resources’ current full-year earnings is $5.49 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for California Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Get California Resources alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CRC. Bank of America downgraded shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of California Resources from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of California Resources from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of California Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, California Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

California Resources Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CRC opened at $52.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. California Resources has a 12 month low of $34.02 and a 12 month high of $58.44.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.08). California Resources had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

California Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. California Resources’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On California Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cim LLC bought a new stake in California Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $494,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of California Resources by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of California Resources by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,321 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of California Resources by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 124,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of California Resources by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.