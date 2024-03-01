California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 100,307 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 319,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,307 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $38,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1,272.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 241.9% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 110.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total value of $3,852,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,344 shares in the company, valued at $6,525,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $140.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.75. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.19 and a 1-year high of $170.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.27.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($1.01). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $797.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 131.17%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Featured Stories

