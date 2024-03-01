California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 4,320 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,564 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Vulcan Materials worth $44,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $637,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMC opened at $265.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $233.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.37. The company has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.81. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $159.76 and a 1 year high of $266.78.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total value of $353,965.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,049.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $78,367.89. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,896 shares in the company, valued at $483,991.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total transaction of $353,965.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,049.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,218 shares of company stock valued at $2,523,794 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

VMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $240.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.62.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

